DR Congo: Volcanic eruption in Goma - Situation Report No. 3, as of 27 May 2021

The report is produced by OCHA DRC in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 26 to 27 May 2021, 16:00 Kinshasa time. The next report will be issued on 28 May 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Following an evacuation order from the authorities, a large part of the population left the city of Goma

Opening of the Rutshuru-Goma road

The Governor of South Kivu is preparing to host displaced persons

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On May 27, tremors continue in Goma. Although intervals between them are longer, they are stronger. At 11:33 am, the Rwanda Seismic Monitor recorded a tremor of magnitude 4.9. According to the Goma Volcanological Observatory (OVG), the risk of a new eruption is real, and it has been reported that lava could escape from the many cracks caused by the regular tremors.

On the evening of 26 May, five days after the eruption, the Governor of North Kivu ordered a part of the population to evacuate Goma, in order to take shelter in case of a new eruption from Nyiragongo. The number of persons who have evacuated the city is not yet know. However, the population in the areas affected by the evacuation is estimated to be around 400,000. Large traffic jams have been observed on the main exit roads.

Thousands of Goma residents are moving along the Goma - Sake axis, while others have taken the Goma - Rutshuru axis. Some persons are moving towards Bukavu, while others towards Rubavu in Rwanda. Most people are moving by foot, taking with them what they can.

Focus until now has been on neighbourhoods without access to water and people directly affected by the volcanic eruption of 22 may. But with this new development, the issue of assistance to displaced people is now on the agenda. Therefore, starting May 28, new assessments will take place in Sake, Rutshuru and other relocation areas.

The Governor of South Kivu has put in place a provincial commission, that will identify the host sites and basic social services that the province can provide to current and future displaced persons.

Furthermore, the government asks for support from humanitarian actors in terms of shelter, food, health and WASH. Arrivals are identified at the port and those who do not find a host family are taken to the city center, where three sites would be available.