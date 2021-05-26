DR Congo: Volcanic eruption in Goma - Situation Report No. 2, as of 26 May 2021

This report is produced by OCHA DRC in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 25 to 26 May 2021, 15:00 Kinshasa time. The next report will be issued on 27 May 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Needs are still being assessed

No new deaths reported

Seismic activity continues

Goma and Bukavu airports remain closed until further notice

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 25 May, the city of Goma continues to experience strong seismic tremors, although less frequently. The same geo-seismic phenomena have also been observed on a smaller scale in the nearby town of Gisenyi in Rwanda.

The lava flow, ash, and gas as well as the multiple earthquakes have destroyed houses, public buildings (schools and health structures), and fields. Water and electricity supply systems have also been affected and roads cut off.

Markets have reportedly reopened, two days after the eruption on 25 May, while some non-food item stores remain closed. Merchants have reported a notable increase in the price of food items. According to local sources, the price of a bowl of beans increased by 17.6 percent and the price of a kilogram of apples by 20 percent in certain markets. A crack in the Kituku market has also been reported, although its impact on the functionality of the market cannot be estimated at the moment.

Another point of concern is the closure of the banks (reported on May 24), which may cause difficulties in accessing cash for both merchants (impacting their ability to restock) and customers.