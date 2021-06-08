DR Congo: Volcanic eruption in Goma - Situation Report No. 15, as of 08 June 2021

This report is produced by OCHA DRC in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period of June 08, 2021 (4pm Goma time).1 As of 09 June, the Situation Report will be issued on weekly basis, and in French. The next Situation Report will be published on Monday, 14 June 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

Return of displaced people from Sake towards Goma begins

Process of identification by the authorities of temporary relocation area

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 08 June, the North Kivu provincial authorities started supporting with transportation the people displaced by the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano according to the schedule announced the previous day.

The Vice Governor was in Sake to oversee the return of displaced people. On the ground, OCHA teams observed a large movement of returns. Some displaced people, mainly those who lost their homes in the volcanic eruption, remained in Sake, having no accommodation in Goma. Local authorities in Sake have committed to relocating these people to a collective center, and to increasing their protection.

According to the North Kivu civil protection, the distribution of government assistance announced by the Prime Minister will take place in the various districts of the city of Goma among the returnees.

The Division of Social Affairs (DIVAS), UNICEF, the DRC Red Cross (CRRDC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continue to work closely together in the identification, assistance, and reunification of unaccompanied children. An alert and data verification system has been put in place with key actors to ensure effective monitoring of the situation of children. As of 08 June, 1,340 children have been identified, of which 1,101 have already been reunited.

The DRC Red Cross and the ICRC have set up six listening centers (phone booths) where anyone who has lost contact with a loved one during the volcanic eruption can make a phone call. These centers are in Minova, Shasha, Sake, Mugunga, Goma and Munigi.

Following UNICEF's request, the provincial directors of Primary, Secondary, and Technical Education in North Kivu 1, North Kivu 3, and South Kivu 1 have instructed school principals to systematically enrol displaced children in schools located in their areas of displacement. UNICEF has also requested that schools housing displaced persons on the Sake, Karuba and Rubaya axes to be vacated. 18 of the 54 of the schools have already been vacated.

Between 03 and 04 June, the NGO INTERSOS, a partner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), continued assessing the situation of displaced persons and the trend of population movements in the rural commune of Kibumba and in the Kanyabayonga groupement and Lubero territory.

According to the office in the rural commune of Kibumba, approximately 2,781 households of displaced persons following the volcanic eruption have been registered since 28 May.

Humanitarian actors were trained in protection against sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA), on 08 June in Minova and Rutshuru. Displaced people were sensitized on the PSEA, including on the confidentiality of allegations through the complaint mechanisms. These activities also took place during the distribution in Mitsibwe, 12 km from Minova, in collaboration with WFP and the PSEA coordination, as well as in Minova Bulenga, Kalungu, and Kabuye with local protection committees, women's associations, and members of civil society. In Sake, the planned activities were presented to the displaced population.