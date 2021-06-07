DR Congo: Volcanic eruption in Goma - Situation Report No. 14, as of 07 June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Congolese government announced the gradual return of displaced people to Goma and Nyiragongo territory

• Humanitarian actors are ready to support the Government's action plan that is currently being developed

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 07 June, the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge, announced the return of displaced people to the city of Goma and the territory of Nyiragongo. The authorities noted the end of the lava flow and the lava solidification as well as the significant decrease in earthquakes in the area.

The Congolese government has declared it will facilitate the gradual return of the displaced population between 08 and 20 June along the different axes: Sake-Goma (08-09 June), Nyiragongo-Goma (10 June), Rutshuru-Goma (11-12 June), Bukavu-Minova-Goma (15-17 June), Beni-Butembo-Lubero-Goma (16-17 June), Rwanda-Goma (19-20 June).

The Prime Minister also announced that people who lost their homes in the eruption will be temporarily relocated and will receive Government assistance to rebuild their homes.

In addition, Congolese authorities have announced the reopening of schools and universities as of 14 June in the city of Goma and the territory of Nyiragongo, once the buildings have been inspected.

According to an assessment conducted by the INGO INTERSOS, a partner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), 73 percent of the displaced people in Sake want to return to Goma. In Rutshuru territory, return movements to Goma continue.

To help improve the protection and security of IDPs, UNHCR and its partners have deployed protection monitors in Masisi, Kitshanga, Kanyabayonga (Lubero), and Kiwanja (Rutshuru) in addition to teams deployed in Sake, Minova, and Rutshuru Center. Child protection actors are also working in Minova, Sake, Lubero, and Rutshuru to identify unaccompanied children and reunite them with their families. The Protection cluster continues to assess protection risks, including the increased risk of gender-based violence (GBV) during displacement in order to mobilize relevant partners.

From 26 May to 04 June, UNFPA provided seven health facilities with 650 dignity kits in the health zones of Goma, Nyiragongo, Kirotshe, and Rutshuru for the care of pregnant women, breastfeeding women, women who have given birth, and GBV survivors. UNFPA also provided sexual and reproductive health kits in the health zones of Goma, Nyiragongo, Kirotshe, and Rutshuru. These kits have benefited more than 30,000 pregnant, lactating, and postpartum women.

Since 30 May, partners have provided 4,600 dignity kits to meet the needs of women and girls with special needs, women of childbearing age, adolescent girls, and vulnerable women in the displacement zones of Kirotshe, Karisimbi, Nyiragongo, Rutshuru, Mweso, and Masisi. These kits were distributed by the International Rescue Committee (2,000 kits), UN Women (600 kits), SOFEPADI (1,000 kits) and UNHCR/INTERSOS (1,000 kits).

Since 28 May, IMA World Health has increased the post-rape kits stocks with 150 individual provided to the Keshero general hospital in Goma (41 kits), the Kirotshe health zone (51 kits), and the Nyiragongo health zone (58 kits).

From 22 May to 02 June, 24 GBV cases were treated by the relevant facilities in the health zones of Goma and Kirotshe. 71 per cent of these were rape cases. All cases of rape were treated within 72 hours by service providers. In addition, three cases of sexual abuse of orphaned children/IDPs in foster care were reported and cared for.

In addition, since 28 May, humanitarian actors (DFJ, CAFED, CYW, Heal Africa, Hope in action, IRC, LUCODER, prevention and awareness-raising actors) have organized awareness-raising activities about GBV response mechanisms for at least 3,500 people through community media, small group discussions, door-to-door visits, and posters and banners (including promotion of the 49-55-55 toll-free number) in the Kirotshe, Nyiragongo, Goma, and Rutshuru health zones.