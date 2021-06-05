DR Congo: Volcanic eruption in Goma - Situation Report No. 12, as of 05 June 2021

This report is produced by OCHA DRC in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period of 05 June 2021 (4pm Goma time).

HIGHLIGHTS

Goma International Airport has reopened

1,340 unaccompanied children identified, including 1,038 reunited with their families

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Return movements of people to Goma have intensified in recent days. Earthquakes are no longer felt in the city. The Minister of Transport, Communication and Access announced on 05 June the reopening of air traffic at Goma International Airport, which had been closed since 23 May. This reopening allowed a Congolese government delegation of 12 national ministers and led by the Prime Minister to land in Goma.

In anticipation of the return of displaced people, transportation prices have increased in some localities.

Médecins d’Afrique (MDA) noted that a bus ride from Minova to Goma that previously cost US$1.50 before the volcano erupted has now risen to $10.

The latest International Organization for Migration (IOM) survey reports that as of 01 June, 160,686 people have returned to Goma and 245,221 are still displaced.

According to UNICEF, 1,340 unaccompanied children have been identified since the beginning of the crisis, including 1,038 who have already been reunited with their families. The Provincial Division of Social Affairs (DIVAS), UNICEF, the DRC Red Cross, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and child protection partners are working in close collaboration and coordination in the identification, assistance, and reunification of children. Key actors have established a verification system for separation alerts to ensure effective monitoring of the situation of children.

As of 03 June, UNICEF distributed 1,800 WASH kits to 3,000 households in Minova and Sake, through its rapid response mechanism.