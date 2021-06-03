DR Congo: Volcanic eruption in Goma - Situation Report No. 10, as of 03 June 2021

This report is produced by OCHA DRC in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period of June 03, 2021 (4pm Goma time).

HIGHLIGHTS

• A delegation led by the Humanitarian Coordinator visits Sake

• The number and magnitude of earthquakes has decreased

• Transfer of displaced people from the Ndendere site in Bukavu city to the new Kavumu site in ADI-Kivu begins

SITUATION OVERVIEW

According to provincial authorities, seismic data recorded on 02 June show a significant decrease in the magnitude and number of earthquakes. The military governor will soon conduct a field visit to assess and consider a gradual return of displaced populations in the coming days.

Although the authorities have not yet authorized a return to Goma, a return movement of people towards the city continues to be noted, in particular between Minova and the area of origin of the displaced people.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) continues to monitor migration flows. On 02 June, IOM conducted a monitoring of returns jointly with the government in Sake. A comparative analysis is expected to be shared soon.

In a statement issued on 02 June, the Provincial Director of Primary, Secondary, and Technical Education in North Kivu asked school officials in the city of Butembo and in the territories of Lubero and Beni to welcome any parent expressing a desire to enroll his or her child to avoid a break in schooling.

The national Minister of Transport, Communication Routes, and Access announced on 03 June that conditions at the Bukavu airport have improved as the volcanic ash clouds are moving east. The airport at Kavumu in South Kivu is now open to air traffic. Goma airport remains closed and is being monitored.

Since 02 June, UNHAS has obtained permission from national authorities to operate humanitarian flights between Bunia and Entebbe, following the temporary closure of Goma airport.

A collective of 15 youth organizations has mobilized two thousand electronic bracelets to computerize the identification and reunification of children separated from their parents. According to the spokesperson of the collective, these activities will target the axes Goma-Rutshuru-Lubero, Sake-Minova-Bukavu, and Sake-Masisi center.