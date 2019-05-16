16 May 2019

DR Congo - Situation and Response Factsheet (January - March 2019)

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Mar 2019
preview
Download PDF (585.77 KB)

Situation - Key Numbers

1.26 million Internally Displaced persons (IDPs) (OCHA, HRP 2019)

7.5 million children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA, HRP 2019)

1.4 million Children are suffering from Sever Acute malnutrition (DRC Cluster Nutrition, Jan. 2019)

8,060 cases of cholera reported since January 2019 (Ministry of Health)

49,942 suspect cases of measles reported since January 2019 (Ministry of Health)

Key Highlights

● On the 18th of January, Cholera has been declared as epidemic by the Ministry of Health in Haut Katanga province (944 cases; 26 deaths in January 2019)

● 13 February 2019, The joint National Strategic Response Plan (SRP) III against EVD has been launched by MoH in cooperation with WHO, UNICEF and other partners covering a six-months period until the end of July 2019

● 18 March 2019, Executive Director (ED) Henrietta Fore visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo to see first-hand the extent of the ongoing humanitarian crisis. UNICEF’s ED and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock, highlighted the urgent need of funds to meet the needs of children, families, and vulnerable communities. The two officials visited a women’s care center in Goma, displacement camps in Bunia, and Ebola treatment facilities in Beni and Butembo Key Highlights

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.