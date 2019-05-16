DR Congo - Situation and Response Factsheet (January - March 2019)

Situation - Key Numbers

1.26 million Internally Displaced persons (IDPs) (OCHA, HRP 2019)

7.5 million children in need of humanitarian assistance (OCHA, HRP 2019)

1.4 million Children are suffering from Sever Acute malnutrition (DRC Cluster Nutrition, Jan. 2019)

8,060 cases of cholera reported since January 2019 (Ministry of Health)

49,942 suspect cases of measles reported since January 2019 (Ministry of Health)

Key Highlights

● On the 18th of January, Cholera has been declared as epidemic by the Ministry of Health in Haut Katanga province (944 cases; 26 deaths in January 2019)

● 13 February 2019, The joint National Strategic Response Plan (SRP) III against EVD has been launched by MoH in cooperation with WHO, UNICEF and other partners covering a six-months period until the end of July 2019

● 18 March 2019, Executive Director (ED) Henrietta Fore visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo to see first-hand the extent of the ongoing humanitarian crisis. UNICEF’s ED and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock, highlighted the urgent need of funds to meet the needs of children, families, and vulnerable communities. The two officials visited a women’s care center in Goma, displacement camps in Bunia, and Ebola treatment facilities in Beni and Butembo Key Highlights