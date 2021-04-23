D.R. Congo: Shelter & non food items cluster humanitarian factsheet, Jan – June 2019

NEEDS ANALYSIS

The humanitarian needs in the DRC have reached alarming proportions. 2017 was one of the most violent years in history. According to the 2017 – 2019 HRP updated for 2019, 12.8 million people (including 7.5 million children) are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection. This constitutes nearly 13% of the total population of the country projected in 2019. The NFI / Shelter Cluster has thus far targeted 29% of people in need in 2019 – i.e. 3,700,000 persons. The SWG midyear review shows that 12,5% of the target population will be served through the currently ongoing and planned / financed projects. The population served through shelter interventions has doubled compared to last year however major gaps persist.

RESPONSE

The NFI / Shelter Cluster in DRC responds to the need of population victim of two type of crisis: forced displacement and natural disasters. The response strategy is based on identification of population’s vulnerability according to the Cluster’s standards. Responses modalities include in-kind distributions and vouchers and cash-based approaches.

From January to June 2019, 22 humanitarian actors provided 547,161 persons (100,970 households) with NFI (24,8% of the HRP target); 54,5% were assisted via voucher and fairs; 45,5%, through direct distributions.

The Shelter Working Group has effectively achieved 4,1% (62,010 persons, 12,835 HH) of its set target for 2019. The population served, partners and coverage has increased at least two fold compared to 2018. The SWG has 16 active partners and 8 donors at present. The midyear overview (achieved and planned) is available here.

GAPS / CHALLENGES