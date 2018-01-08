DR Congo: Security related Humanitarian Access Overview (September - November 2017)

In Democratic Republic of the Congo, humanitarian access is impacted by sporadic security-related inci-dents reported in various areas of the country. From September to November 2017, there were more than 130 security incidents (60 in October) in 92 locations, featuring conflicts over land control and exactions against civilians. In this context, the ability of humanitarian actors to reach affected populations was reduced, as well as the affected population’s capacity to access assistance. As a result, over 1 million people in need had limited access to aid. The most affected provinces remain the Kivus, where the situation has significantly deteriorated, totaling 54% of the reported incidents.

With multiple ongoing conflict dynamics, the Eastern Provinces of DR-Congo remain the most affected by security-related incidents that have an impact on humanitarian access. Overall, 128 incidents were reported from September to November, mostly in the Kivus (see p. 3 and 4), and also in Tanganyika and Haut-Katanga (see p.5).

ln the province of lturi, several roads are classified as "red" , due to the presence or recurrence of attacks by armed groups. These roads are: lngbokolo-Kengezi base; Bogoro-Boga-Tchabi; Bogo-Kasenyi-Tchomia; Komanda- Luna; Mambasa-Biakato-Makeke. The Bogoro-Boga-Tchabi road is still accessible with escorts as a last resort. ln this volatile context, 7 security- related incidents with an impact on hu-manitarian access were reported. While 37 humanitarian projects are currently being implemented, people in a situation of limited access to aid.

Other security-related incidents were reported in the Maniema Province (2 in September) and in the Tshopo Province (1 in Tshopo in October). No incidents were reported in Haut Lomami, Bas-Uélé, and Haut-Uélé during the period covered by this analysis security context continues to deteriorate due to intercommunal conflicts, activities of armed groups and ongoing military operations of national army (FARDC).

This context generates security constraints to humanitarian access. From September to November 2017, 10 security-related incidents were reported in these two provinces. In Tanganyika, the most insecure roads are: Kalemie – Nyunzu, Nyunzu -Mbulula, Nyunzu – Kankwala. The Kyambi – Manono road also remains at risk due to the presence of armed groups. In Haut-Katanga, insecure roads include: Mushima – Mwenge, Pweto – Kizabi and Pweto – Kipeto. As a result, the ability of humanitarian actors to deliver assistance is reduced.

While 120 humanitarian projects are currently being implemented or planned in Tanganyika and Haut-Katanga provinces, some 227,000 affected people have limited access to aid. In terms of trends, important changes have to be noted in comparison with figures reported from June to August: in Tanganyika, the number of security- related incidents has decreased from 15 to only 3; In Haut-Katanga, it increased from 3 to 7.

by 37 humanitarian actors. Access to humanitarian assistance by affected populations is limited in large parts of the Kasai Central and Kasai, due to general insecurity, related displacements and clashes between armed groups and security forces. Logistical constraints and distance challenge the humanitarian response in large parts of the Grand Kasai. Security-wise, humanitarian actors are not specifically targeted by major incidents but rather subjected to “tracasseries” (in particular local NGOs) by security forces and in some cases, opportunist/criminal incidents. Skirmishes (e.g. vehicle stoning by population) were reported by some humanitarian actors, mostly explained by a lack of communication with local communities. However, tension remains high in some areas and the risks of cross fire incidents need to be taken into consideration, in particular in the provinces of Kasai and Kasai Central. Mitigation measures, including systematic security checks with all parties, communication with communities and local authorities are required prior to each movement/activity.

The Province of North-Kivu remains by far the most affected by securityconstraints to humanitarian access, with 72 incidents security-related incidents reported from September to November. This represents a 4.2% rise in the number of incidents compared to the previous three months (70 incidents had been reported from June to August). This deterioration is due to an increase or fighting and criminal activities in the territories of Oicha, Beni, Lubero, Masisi and Rustshuru. While 110 humanitarian projects are currently being implemented or planned in the province, this volatile context limits the ability of humanitarian actors to deliver assistance. As a consequence, 408,000 people are at risk of receiving no or delayed assistance. Although only 12 incidents were reported in November (compared to 42 in October), their number is expected to increase in December, as the holiday season usually marks a peak in insecurity.

The situation in the Province of South-Kivu has been deteriorating since July, due to the activities of a new armed group coalition. 35 security-related incidents were reported in from September to November, which represents a 60% rise compared to the previous three months (21 incidents reported from June to August).

Areas where the context is particularly volatile include the territories of Kimbi Lulenge, Nundu, Uvira, Kabare, et Bunyakiri. As a consequence, South-Kivu remains the second province most affected by security constraints to humanitarian access in the country. Some 249,000 affected people have limited access to assistance, although 83 projects are being implemented or planned by humanitarian actors in the province. The decrease in the number of incidents reported in November (only 4 compared to 24 in September) is due to the redeployment of FARDC in Kimbi-Lulenge areas after the progressive return of humanitarian actors in the conflict area. Another reason is the withdrawal of militias on the Lulimba- Salamabila axis.