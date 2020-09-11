DR Congo: Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Snapshot | July 2020 - June 2021

IPC ALERT: Over 21 million people in DR Congo highly food insecure driven by conflict, COVID-19, flooding and economic decline

In the current period (July to December 2020) out of the 66.6 million people analysed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, 21.8 million (33%) are highly food insecure, classified in IPC Phase 3 or 4 (Crisis or worse). This figure includes 5.7 million people classified in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency). For the projected period (January to June 2021), 19.6 million people (29% of the population analysed) are likely to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse, including more than 4.8 million people in Emergency (IPC Phase 4). The provinces of North and South Kivu, Ituri and Kasai Central have the highest number of populations facing high food insecurity.