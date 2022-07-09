DR Congo: Hunger Crisis - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation no. MDRCD037

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

In 2022, the [Food Security Cluster](Description of the disaster In 2022, the Food Security Cluster in the DRC is targeting 8.8M people, although an overall 27 million people are affected by acute food insecurity. This is mainly due to funding limitations. The strategy is based on three pillars including (i) provision of emergency assistance to save the lives of the most vulnerable, (ii) support the recovery and livelihoods of these people and (iii) develop social safety nets to build resilience and reduce the humanitarian needs in the country.

Analysis from IPC’s 20th cycle, issued in July 2021 and covering from September 2021 to August 2022, already projected for January to June 2022 that a total of 105 million people would be food insecure, with a total of 25 million people (25%) of population, would be in IPC 3+ stage due to deteriorating situation linked to active violence especially in the Eastern parts of the country, with 5.4 million in IPC 4. The most affected provinces are Ituri, with 12% of its population in IPC 4, Kasaï (16%), Kasai Central (14%), Kwango (14%) and Tanganyika (10%).

Indeed, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is experiencing one of the most complex and protracted humanitarian crises in the world, according to OCHA. While the situation has remained relatively stable or improved in some areas in 2021, armed conflict and natural disasters continue to cause significant population movements in the east of the country, particularly in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri where a state of siege was declared in April 2022 due to escalating attacks.

The above compounded situations have led the DRC to accumulate the highest number of displaced people in the world. The European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), in a press release published in May 2022, indicated that the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the DRC has increased to almost 6 million and the current violence and conflict are responsible for approximately 96.5% of these displacements, which is the main reason why millions of Congolese are food insecure, reaching crisis (IPC 3) or emergency levels (IPC 4). The vulnerable population of the DRC are in dire need of assistance and with support of the IFRC DREF, the DRC Red Cross hopes to provide them with food assistance, through its 2019-2023 strategic plan which is in line with the IFRC's pan-African Zero Hunger Initiative.