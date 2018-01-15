15 Jan 2018

DR Congo Humanitarian Crisis - Situation Report #1 (1 November 2017 - 1 January 2018)

from International Organization for Migration
Hightligts

  • Under the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Sector, IOM is responsible for the coordination of 13 displacement sites in North Kivu, housing 42,878 internally displaced persons (24,189 women and 18,689 men).

  • IOM conducted Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) activities during the autumn of 2017 in Kasai-Central and Tanganyika provinces, gathering information on 495,719 IDPs and 1,321,692 returnees.

  • IOM is supporting 1,795 of the most vulnerable children and youth in IOM-coordinated displacement sites in North Kivu with formal and informal education and vocational training.

Situation Overview

The humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has deteriorated dramatically over the past year. The country has experienced a significant increase and escalation of conflict and violence. The violence has also spread to areas and provinces traditionally considered stable and calm, such as the provinces of Kasai and Tanganyika. Due to the increase in violence and conflict, 1.7 million people were forced to flee their homes in 2017. This recent spike of displacement has further contributed to the displacement crisis in the country, making the DRC the African country with the highest number of internally displaced persons (IDPs). As the political situation remains uncertain with the prolonged presidential election and civil unrest, no end to the violence and conflict is visible.

It is estimated that there are 4.1 million IDPs in the DRC. Particularly the provinces of Kasai, North Kivu, South Kivu, and Tanganyika are affected by internal displacement. IOM is currently coordinating humanitarian activities in three of these provinces: Kasai, North Kivu, and Tanganyika. According to OCHA, 13.1 million people will be in need of humanitarian assistance in the DRC in 2018, representing a seventh of the country’s total population. This is significantly higher than the figure presented in the three year Humanitarian Response Plan published a year ago in which it was estimated that 7.5 million people would be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2018. This massive increase of people in need illustrates the urgent need for further humanitarian assistance in the country as well as the complexity and unpredictability of the crisis in the DRC.

A grave consequence to the insecure environment in the DRC is limited humanitarian access. Due to the security situation, a number of displacement sites in North Kivu are non-accessible for humanitarian actors. Six of these displacement sites are currently under observation by IOM who remotely monitors these sites through partners and ad-hoc visits. On 11 December, IOM launched an appeal for USD 75 million to urgently meet the growing needs of displaced Congolese and the communities hosting them across the country. IOM’s interventions will focus on the following sectors: Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), Displacement Tracking, Shelter and Non-Food Items (NFIs), Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Health, and Protection, particularly responding to gender-based violence (GBV).

