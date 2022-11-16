DR Congo: Access to health care to expand

(MissionNewswire) Salesian missionaries have launched a modernization project for Afia Don Bosco Polyclinic in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo*. Built in 1987, the Salesian health clinic provides health care to people living in Lubumbashi. After more than 30 years in operation, the clinic is now in a position to expand and upgrade its facilities.

At a launch event, Father Ghislain Kaya, general director of Afia Don Bosco Polyclinic, and Father Guillermo Basañes, superior of the Mary Most Holy Assumption of Central Africa Province, laid the foundation stone that launches the new construction.

In his speech, Fr. Basañes highlighted that the time had come to modernize the health facility to provide quality health care, and he highlighted the work of Salesians in this region. Fr. Kaya explained the new modernization plan and introduced the construction company that will do the work for the next nine months.

Dr. Franck Monga, who is in charge of the Lubumbashi Health District, also attended the ceremony. He acknowledged the value and contribution of Afia Don Bosco Polyclinic for the local community and expressed his confidence on behalf of the people of his area. He thanked the Salesians for the clinic, which has become a partner of the Congolese government in the health sector.

Salesian missionaries have been working in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for more than 100 years ensuring that the most vulnerable children are not forgotten. Salesian primary and secondary schools and programs lay the foundation for early learning while Salesian trade, vocational and agricultural programs offer many youth the opportunity for a stable and productive future.

Despite its vast material wealth, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has long been a very poor nation. Half of the country's population lives below the poverty line living on less than $1 a day, especially those in rural communities. Because of ongoing strife and violence within the country, more than 8.5 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. More than 4.1 million Congolese are now displaced with 620,000 seeking refuge in neighboring countries. More than 7.5 million people do not have enough food to eat.

