24 Jan 2019

Displacement Tracking Matrix – Democratic Republic of Congo Report #2: August 2018 – Province of Sankuru

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
Download PDF (1.93 MB)

As a response to the humanitarian crisis that is currently affecting the Democratic Republic of Congo, the International Organization for Migration deployed the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in seven (7) provinces of the country in order to collect up-to-date information on forcibly displaced persons and returnees. These exercises will provide a better understanding of the displacement dynamics in DRC and support the humanitarian response.

