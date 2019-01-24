Displacement Tracking Matrix – Democratic Republic of Congo Report #1: July 2018 – Province of Sankuru
As a response to the humanitarian crisis that is currently affecting the Democratic Republic of Congo, the International Organization for Migration launched Displacement Tracking Matrix exercises (DTM) in seven (7) provinces of the country in order to collect up-to-date information on forcibly displaced persons and returnees. These results will provide a better understanding of the displacement dynamics in DRC and support the humanitarian response.