Displaced by war, working for peace

Raised in the midst of violence, Mulanda Jimmy Juma has dedicated his life to building peace.

Mulanda Jimmy Juma currently serves as representative for MCC in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), where he continues to carry out his work for long-term peace. (Click here to watch the video at the end of the story.)

By Linda Espenshade

Dec. 12, 2020

BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of the Congo ‒ In1996, Mulanda “Jimmy” Juma knew that Laurent Kabila was mounting an armed rebellion against the president of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo, then Zaire). Juma didn’t know that Kabila’s fighters were coming to Mboko village until they began shooting randomly in all directions.

The 23-year-old university intern ran for Lake Tanganyika. He knew that dense trees and foliage along the lake offered hiding places because, when he was a child, his family would find safety along the lakeside when armed groups attacked.

“I could see people falling down, people who I knew, as I was running away,” said Juma as he recounted his life story in 2020. Two of his uncles and their families were already at the lake, so he hid with them. “When I came out in the evening, the water in the lake was red. People who took boats to escape were shot in the water.”

Under the cover of darkness, they boarded one uncle’s narrow fishing boat, about 15 feet long, and rowed south, away from the rebels. The waves were so big and the boat so full, it almost capsized even though they threw out everything they carried, even Juma’s prized textbooks.

And so Juma’s journey as a refugee began – one of pain and suffering, but one that eventually, along with encounters with MCC staff, would lead him to years of studying, teaching and practicing peacebuilding.

Today as representative for MCC in DR Congo, Juma’s own experience gives him empathy as he works with church partners to help people in need, including many displaced by violence throughout the country.

In multiple locations, MCC supports food distributions, education and health care and provides opportunities for families to earn money until they can return home. While these interventions are essential to survival, Juma believes that the long-term solution to the suffering in DR Congo is to bring peace.

With peace, he says, no one is forced from their home or separated from their family. With peace, people can use the rich resources of DR Congo to develop their lives and support themselves and others.

Growing up amid violence

Juma’s experience with violence as a young adult was far from his first. Before he was 10, his family lived in the bush along the lake, near the village of I’amba, an area that was frequently attacked by armed groups seeking supplies or exerting power.

The area was so unstable that Juma’s parents designated a safe space for the family to meet if their village was attacked. The children knew not to use the same path twice because the soldiers or rebels might lay in wait.

“We were fleeing all the time when rebels came … to steal or to loot or whatever. We were used to it,” Juma said.

Despite this environment, Juma said he felt secure in his parents’ love. From his dad, Juma Lubambo M'sambya III, who was the traditional chief in the area and a self-made businessman, Juma learned about ingenuity, persistence, integrity – and the importance of education and relationships.

His mother, Mwangaza Lotombo Wa M'landa, a leader of women in the church, taught him the importance of faith and going to church, even though attending meant walking through dangerous territory.

“The other thing I learned was service,” Juma said. “Whenever my father would catch fish, one of them (mom or dad) would come to me and send us into the community to share the fish, just to give. Go to this family; now go to a different family. They really were teaching us a heart of service.”

Juma thrived in school, despite attending sporadically because of the violence. At the top of his class through every level, he was able to attend university in Bukavu, where he studied regional planning.

During Juma’s junior year, he was doing an internship with young people to strengthen development in Mboko, a town close to I’amba. That’s when the shooting began, and he left everything behind.

Life as a refugee

After living in a refugee camp in Tanzania with too little food and too much disease, Juma returned to DR Congo, but the fighting showed no signs of abating. Unable to study and unwilling to fight or recruit others to fight as village leaders asked him to do, he fell into despair.