Displaced people in camps in Tanganyika Province require assistance urgently

I run into Françoise at the end of the camp. She is coming from the other side of the hill with all her personal belongings on her head. “She’s a new refugee,” explains one of the camp officials who accompanied me during the visit to the camp Katanika 2. The camp is located a few kilometers from Kalemie, the capital of Tanganyika province in the south-east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. More than 6,000 families, including more than 10,000 children have taken refuge here, fleeing inter-ethnic violence in their villages.

Fleeing to camps to shelter from violence

Françoise knows the camp well. She lived there for several months before returning to her village in the hope of finding peace and rebuilding her life. Life in the camp is difficult. Everything is lacking. When she heard that the violence had stopped in her village she didn’t hesitate. With her husband and children, she returned to her village, 18 kilometers from the camp. A day’s walk. It wasn’t easy to rebuild a life in the village. Everything had been destroyed. However, Françoise and her husband tackled it head on. They rebuilt their hut and went back to work straight away.

For a while their lives seemed to have resumed. Until the violence affected the village once more. “I was working on the land when I heard shots fired in the distance in the direction of our village. I panicked. I rushed to the village. It was sheer horror, once again. The huts that had been rebuilt after the first raid were on fire. There were bodies on the ground of villagers killed by poisoned arrows. The village was deserted. I walked through the village towards our hut. My husband and children had also disappeared. I couldn’t find them. It was then that I decided to flee once more. I packed up all our things and set off in the direction of the camp, which I had left a few months earlier full of hope.”

Françoise is desperate. “I am at my wits end. I don’t know what to do. I don’t have anything anymore. My husband has the little money we had.” Françoise has an aunt who lives in the camp. She will try to find her and move in. Then, she wants to find her husband and children as soon as possible.

A conflict that is affecting hundreds of thousands of people

An intercommunity conflict between Pygmy militia groups and Bantu populations has affected Tanganyika province for several years. The violence has escalated in recent months, forcing hundreds of thousands of people in Tanganyika province and the neighbouring provinces of South Kivu and Maniema to flee their villages.

The Katanika 2 camp came into being in May after a new wave of violence. Life in the camp is miserable. There are minimal basic services. A small mobile health post has been set up at the camp entrance. It provides medical support for the children. Some water points have been put in within the camp. However, that is far from enough. Mwamba Bulimwengu is a traditional chief. He fled his village of Katibili due to the violence, 15 kilometers south of Kalemie. When he arrived at the camp he was appointed as camp leader by the camp residents. In this role, he welcomes newly displaced people arriving at the camp. He also ensures security in the camp with the help of some young people. “Above all I am trying to convince the political leaders of the province to help us. Because this is not a life. We are living here like animals. Since the establishment of the camp six months ago, 60 people have died already. We must be helped,” he says angrily.

The activities of UNICEF and its partners

UNICEF has been established in Tanganyika and South Kivu provinces for many years and has a network of local partners. Together with its partners, it provides support to newly displaced and returned persons by means of the Rapid Response to Population Movements (RRMP) programme.

In addition, UNICEF organizes measles immunization for children, care for malnourished children, the fight against cholera, the distribution of school and recreational kits, training of teachers in peace education, and psycho-social care for children and protection of children affected by violence, injured and/or unaccompanied. However, its humanitarian response is largely inadequate due to limited humanitarian access and lack of funds.

