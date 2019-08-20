20 Aug 2019

Disinformation and Disease: Social Media and the Ebola Epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Report
from Council on Foreign Relations
Published on 20 Aug 2019 View Original

The proliferation of disinformation online amidst the DRC’s outbreak of the Ebola virus is a serious threat to global health. Efforts to curb bad information and conspiracy theories on social media about the disease and other health issues have been no more successful in health than in other contexts.

Blog Post by David P. Fidler

Having recently entered its second year, the outbreak of the Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to challenge national, regional, and international health officials. Since being declared on August 1, 2018, the epidemic has grown significantly in cases, deaths, and as a threat to neighboring countries. In July, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the outbreak constituted a public health emergency of international concern.

