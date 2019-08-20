Disinformation and Disease: Social Media and the Ebola Epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The proliferation of disinformation online amidst the DRC’s outbreak of the Ebola virus is a serious threat to global health. Efforts to curb bad information and conspiracy theories on social media about the disease and other health issues have been no more successful in health than in other contexts.

Blog Post by David P. Fidler

Having recently entered its second year, the outbreak of the Ebola virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to challenge national, regional, and international health officials. Since being declared on August 1, 2018, the epidemic has grown significantly in cases, deaths, and as a threat to neighboring countries. In July, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the outbreak constituted a public health emergency of international concern.

Read more on Council on Foreign Relations