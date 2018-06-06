Disease outbreak news : Ebola virus disease – Democratic Republic of the Congo, 6 June 2018
Since the last Disease Outbreak News on 30 May 2018, two additional cases have been laboratory confirmed for Ebola virus disease (EVD) in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; both cases were reported from Iboko Health Zone. Recently available information has enabled the classification of some cases to be updated1 .
From 4 April through 3 June 2018, a total of 56 EVD cases, including 25 deaths (overall case fatality ratio = 45%), have been reported from three health zones in Equateur Province. The total includes 37 confirmed, 13 probable and six suspected cases from the three health zones: Bikoro (n=26; 10 confirmed, 11 probable and five suspected cases), Iboko (n=25; 23 confirmed and two probable cases) and Wangata (n=5; four confirmed and one suspected cases). Five cases among health care workers have been reported. As of 31 May 2018, a total of 880 contacts remain under active follow up. Figure 1 shows the date of illness onset for 50 confirmed and probable cases from 5 April through 3 June 2018.
The age range of confirmed and probable cases is from 8 to 80 years old and the median age is 41 years old; 61% of the cases are male (Figure 2). Figure 2 shows the age and sex distribution for the 49 confirmed and probable cases for which this information is available. Figure 3 shows the location of confirmed, probable, and suspected cases by health zone.