Disease outbreak - Donor Alert: Democratic Republic of the Congo Ebola Virus Disease, 10 May 2018

PEOPLE AFFECTED

27 reported cases INCLUDING 17 DEATHS

2 confirmed cases of Ebola 2 543 936 people IN AFFECTED PROVINCE

FUNDING NEEDS

US$ 7.5 million is needed by WHO to support priority actions in an initial Ebola response over the next three months to quickly contain the outbreak

AT A GLANCE

Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a recurring disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo with the first outbreak dating back to 1976. The country is currently responding to its ninth Ebola outbreak this time in Bikoro district.

All cases in this outbreak have been reported from the catchment area of Ikoko Impenge health facility located 30 kilometres from the district centre of Bikoro, itself located 400 kilometres from Mbandaka, capital of Equateur province. Between 4 April and 5 May 2018, a total of 27 cases of fever with haemorrhagic signs including 17 deaths were reported in Bikoro health zone; of the total cases, two have been confirmed positive for Ebola virus disease.

The risk to public health from this outbreak is currently assessed as being high at the local level, moderate at the regional level, and low at the global level. On 8 May 2018, the Minister of Public Health of Democratic Republic of the Congo requested support to strengthen the response to this outbreak.

CURRENT CONTEXT

In view of this context, the Ministry of Public Health and its major partners –WHO in this case – have developed a plan to respond to the Ebola outbreak for the next three months and note that the full extent of the outbreak is not yet known, and the location of the outbreak poses significant logistical challenges.

The Bikoro health zone has three hospitals and 19 health centers, most of which have limited functionality. Bikoro has a population of approximately 163 065 inhabitants spread over an area of approximately 1 075 square kilometres; the affected area is remote, with limited communication and poor transportation infrastructure.