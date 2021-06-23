Difficulties flow thick and fast for DRC’s poorest people

May's volcanic eruption displaced hundreds of thousands of people in eastern Democractic Republic of Congo

Destructive lava flows added to the country's existing crises

Tearfund launches appeal for funds for its work in one of the world's poorest countries

Before the recent eruption of Mount Nyiragongo1 in the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], 5.2m2 people had already been displaced by decades of bitter conflict, outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and Ebola, and disasters such as earthquakes and flooding . Now hundreds of thousands more have been added to that total, and the DRC, one of the world's poorest countries3, is struggling with a complex crisis. International development agency Tearfund is appealing for funds for its work with people like mother-of-four Dheve4, one of many forced to leave their homes.

'When I was 16 I was kidnapped by militia. This was how I got pregnant with my first child,' said 34-year old Dheve, who now lives with her children in a temporary camp. A few years after her kidnap and rape, fighting broke out in her village. Dheve fled and says she can never return: 'I have lost many members of my family. I have so many bad memories of that place. While I miss home, I would rather stay here in the camp because it is safe. I still remember the night the armed groups came to my house. They took my uncle and killed him. They killed my sister-in-law who was pregnant.'

Even in the camp, life is tough for people like Dheve: 'Before the fighting broke out in my village in 2018, I used to trade fish. Here at the camp life is very difficult because I can't work. I spend my days doing nothing but I would rather live here than return to my village.'

'A camp is a haven for Dheve and millions of displaced people like her, but make no mistake it is still a very challenging environment to live in,' said Hebdavi Muhindo, Tearfund's Country Director for DRC. 'People may be living in temporary dwellings and have to join long queues for basic essentials such as food and clean water and they usually don't have land to grow food, or training to make the best of it.'

As well as the camps, many villages generously host displaced people, but, as Hebdavi points out: 'They have little enough to live on themselves, and can scarcely cope with the pressure of supporting others. That's why Tearfund is asking its supporters to help extend its work, both in the camps and in the villages hosting displaced people.'

Tearfund is providing clean drinking water, handwashing stations, emergency toilets and hygiene awareness for people living in the camps, and helping people get back on their feet by providing farming tools and training as well as seeds to grow their own food.

Dheve described the difference this made to her: 'Before Tearfund built the tap, we had to collect water from far away. Even then there was not enough water at the well and fights broke out every day over water. But thanks to Tearfund we now have enough water and it is close to our houses.'

Reverend Bagame Angemana Jean lives in a village which has given shelter to people displaced from their homes: 'The situation is urgent at the moment because there have been many refugees5 coming and new refugees continue to arrive. Tearfund and its local partner, Mavuno, have helped the refugees a lot with training in agriculture and have given them seeds and for that we say thank you.' He added that the church gave land for people to grow crops, and ended on a note of hope: 'I think God has a good vision for these refugees. I believe He can one day bring peace to this country and every refugee can return home.'

To find out more about Tearfund's work in DRC with people like Dheve, please visit www.tearfund.org/drc

ends/

Footnotes:

1 The impact of the eruption, which started on 22 May 2021, is ongoing and changing. This ACAPS report gives the situation as at 28 May 2021.

2 Official figures from November 2020 showed that around 5.2 million people were forced to flee their homes in DRC, the majority of whom are in eastern DRC - the largest number of displaced people in Africa [UNHCR]. [This is the second highest number of displaced people in the world, after Syria UNHCR]

3 https://www.worldbank.org/en/country/drc/overview : 'DRC has the third largest population of poor globally. Poverty in DRC is high, remains widespread and pervasive, and is increasing due to impacts from COVID-19. In 2018, it was estimated that 73% of the Congolese population, equaling 60 million people, lived on less than $1.90 a day (the international poverty rate). As such, about one out of six people living in extreme poverty in SSA [Sub Saharan Africa]- live in DRC.'

4 Pseudonym used to protect identity.

5 Reverend Bagame Angemana Jean uses the term 'refugees' for people defined by the UN as 'internally displaced' rather than as 'refugees'.

For further information please contact Louise Thomas, media officer, 07590 775847 louise.thomas@tearfund.org