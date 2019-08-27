27 Aug 2019

Democratic Republic of the Congo: Vulnerability Assessment Committee Results 2019

from Southern African Development Community, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
About 13.1 million people were estimated to be severely food insecure (IPC phases 3 and 4) in the DRC from August 2018 to June 2019. While assessments are ongoing, available data shows that malnutrition is a serious public health concern. Pockets of high wasting rates (above 10 per cent) have been reported in the areas of Greater Kasai, North Kivu, South Kivu and Tanganyika.
Maize production decreased by 15 per cent in 2019. Farmers recorded significant crop losses due to the Fall Armyworm infestation. The situation is exacerbated by conflict and disease outbreaks.

