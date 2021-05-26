Democratic Republic of Congo – Volcanic eruption update (GDACS, UN OCHA, UNHCR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 May 2021)

The eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, located 15 km north of Goma City, is still ongoing and significant seismic activity have been occurring in the area of the volcano causing some damage to buildings in Goma and in neighbouring Rwanda, notably in the Rubavu district (also affected by lava and many buildings have collapsed).

According to UN agencies, the number of deaths has risen to 32, at least 20,952 people are displaced and 40 people are still missing. In addition, the airports of Goma and Bukavu (100 km south-west of Goma) remain closed due to the ashfall.