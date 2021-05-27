Democratic Republic of Congo – Volcanic eruption, update (DG ECHO, GDACS, UN, authorities, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 May 2021)

The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) announced an obligatory evacuation of parts of the city of Goma as a preventive measure in case of a second eruption of nearby Mount Nyiragongo. The volcano erupted on 22-23 May 2021. The lava stream destroyed four villages and parts of Goma’s water infrastructure. Seismic activities continue. The Rubavu district in Rwanda is also affected.

Today’s evacuation announcement caused an exodus of tens of thousands of people. Around 20,000 became homeless on 22 May. 31 people reportedly died, while 40 are missing. UNICEF reported hundreds of children initially separated from their families. 74 have been put into foster care or transit centres, where they receive psychosocial support. Cholera is a risk because of the displacement and the partial destruction of water infrastructure.