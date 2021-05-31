Democratic Republic of Congo – Volcanic eruption, update (DG ECHO, GDACS, Copernicus EMS, Virunga Volcanoes, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 May 2021)

The number of earthquakes detected in the area of Nyiragongo volcano and the deformation rates have decreased slightly since 29 May 2021. However, seismic activity and ground deformation continue to indicate the presence of magma under the urban area of Goma with an extension under Lake Kivu. An estimated 415,700 people have been displaced across several localities in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and across the border in Rwanda. Authorities and humanitarian organisations are providing help for those most affected. The rehabilitation of the damaged water supply system in Goma is ongoing. The risk of a cholera outbreak remains. Twelve suspected cholera cases were reported in the health centre of Saké between 27 and 29 May. Saké hosts more than 56,000 displaced persons and most suspected cholera cases are among them. The Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service (EMSR513) was activated on 23 May and seven maps have been produced so far. On 29 May, the European Commission allocated EUR 2 million in emergency humanitarian funding for those affected by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo.