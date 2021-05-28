Democratic Republic of Congo – Volcanic eruption, update (DG ECHO, GDACS, Virunga Volcanoes, UN OCHA, Copernicus EMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 May 2021)

High seismicity and ground deformation due to the activity of Mount Nyiragongo are still occurring in the Goma area. At least 140 earthquakes with magnitude up to 4.8 M have been recorded in the area, including in neighbouring Rwanda, since the volcano started erupting.

Authorities gave order for the evacuation of parts of Goma city on 27 May, but people from other parts are also moving or planning to move, given the seismic activity. In total an estimated one million people are concerned. In addition, people are also moving towards the cities of Bukavu and Saké as well as to Rubavu district just across the border in Rwanda.

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rwanda and humanitarian aid organisations are scaling up their efforts for emergency assistance to the displaced who are in urgent need of shelter, food, water, sanitation, hygiene, health services, psychosocial support, protection, etc.