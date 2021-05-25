DR Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo – Volcanic eruption update (DG ECHO, GDACS, MONUSCO, IFRC, authorities, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 May 2021)
- The explosive and effusive activity of Mount Nyiragongo continues. A south-moving ash plume of 6,100 m has been recorded on 25 May. Seismic activities have been occurring and have also been recorded in the city of Goma, 15 km away from the volcano.
- The eruption from the flank of Mount Nyiragongo on 22-23 May, created a lava stream that finally spared Goma, but destroyed four villages north of the city. At least 15 people have reportedly died, more injured, and approximately 30,000 have been displaced. Around 8,000 have fled to neighbouring Rwanda.
- The lava flow has destroyed some of Goma’s water infrastructure, leaving around half a million people without water. There is an increased risk of a cholera outbreak. The affected population also requires psycho-social support. Authorities and humanitarian organisations are providing first assistance to the most affected. The Congolese Prime Minister called for an emergency meeting of the national committee for humanitarian coordination and relief organisations to lead the humanitarian response.
- The European Union, including its humanitarian team based in Goma, continues to monitor the situation closely. The European Commission's emergency mapping service Copernicus (EMSR513) was activated on 23 May to support the damage assessment.