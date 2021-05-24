Democratic Republic of Congo: Volcanic Eruption - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDR

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 22 May 2021 at 19:00 HRS, Mt. Nyiragongo, located in North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo suddenly erupted. Saturday’s eruption appears to have been caused when fractures opened in the volcano’s side, causing lava flows in various directions.

The first eruption was reported at 19:00 22 May on the north east side of the crater towards the Rwanda border and not Goma city. The lava initially started flowing towards Rwanda.

The second eruption was reported at 21:30 due to a crack on the crater facing towards Goma city, facing the Goma International Airport. This sudden volcanic eruption created panic within the population, leading to mass movement towards the south-west (from Goma into Sake town in Massisi territory in North Kivu and into Bukavu in South Kivu province). Overall, approximately 30,000 people are reported to be displaced. Some 15 people have been reported dead according to DRC RC North Kivu branch, while 30 persons have sustained injuries.

A portion of the population (approximately 8,000 people) also fled towards Rwanda. According to the Goma Volcanic Observatory (OVG), affected areas as of now, include Bushara, Bunyunzu, Kabingo, Bugarura, Ngangi, Kasenyi, Kabaya, Buhene, Mujoga, Kaguri and Kicheke on Nyirangongo territory of North Kivu Province. The Rojuro road has been cut off. The lava of the volcano stopped at Buhene (TerrNyirago) - 1km from the Goma airport. Thousands of people fled within the night, some towards Rwanda and Goma, sheltering in evacuation centres, host families or on the streets and are now waiting for more information.

Below update from DRC authorities summarize the known impact of the eruption as of the early hours of 23 May 2021:

The Nyiragongo volcano remains actives and eruption is not over yet;

The lava of the volcano stopped at Buhene (TerrNyirago);

The city of Goma was not affected

Makao cemeteries and Goma airport are intact

Fifteen (15) people lost their lives in Rwasama (Ndosho) by Fuso vehicle accident, while some 30 have sustained injuries.

The physical damages to the communities are unknown.

Some looting of shops, homes and stores was reported due to the panic mass movement;

Possibility of prison evasion Munzenze (gunshots were heard in the area)

No security issues reported at this time

Many families have reported missing children and family members due to the panic mass movements;

More than 8,000 Congolese have fled into Rwanda (Rubavu) while about 17,000 people have moved towards the small city of Saké and 3,000 people to Massisi in North Kivu province. Another 2,000 people are spread between Bukavu, Idjwi Island and Kalehe in South Kivu province.

Infrastructure damage - the RN5 national road connecting Goma and Rutshuru

Goma city remains safe for now, but the fumes are too much, and powerlines affected. Wildlife in Park also affected and forest damaged. At this time the volcanic activity/eruption has subsided, however, there is still seismic activity in the area and the situation remains under alert.

As a reminder, the last eruption of Mt Nyiragongo in 2002 killed 250 people and left 120,000 homeless. It is one of the world’s most active volcanoes and is considered among the most dangerous.