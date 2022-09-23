Democratic Republic of Congo – Violence in Maï-Ndombe (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 September 2022)

Dozens of people died since mid-September 2022 in clashes between two communities in the area of Kwamouth in Maï-Ndombe province north-east of Kinshasa. The clashes between Teke and Yaka, reportedly over customary taxes on agricultural land use, began in June 2022 and seem to intensify despite attempts from authorities to negotiate.

Tens of thousands have fled the violence. The provincial capital Banduku alone hosts around 12,000 internally displaced persons (IDP). Authorities are overwhelmed and have very limited capacity to respond to the IDPs’ needs.

Humanitarian actors are working on an emergency response. Some organisations are already on the ground and providing some assistance, for example with health services, provision of clean water, dignity kits and hygiene measures, but the situation remains precarious.