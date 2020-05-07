Democratic Republic of the Congo: UNHCR Update on COVID-19 Response (6 May 2020)

Main highlights

As of 5 May, there were 797 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the DRC, with 35 reported deaths. No case has been detected amongst UNHCR’s persons of concern in the DRC so far. Seven new cases of Ebola have been reported since 10 April, after almost eight weeks without new cases. The majority are in Beni (North Kivu Province), and four have died. As of 3 May, there were a total of 3,462 cases of Ebola in the DRC.

In Bele and Meri refugee settlements (Haut-Uele Province), UNHCR started a community-based project involving the South Sudanese refugees in making their own handwashing devices called “tippy taps,” recycling materials such as basins, jerry cans or plastic bottles.

On 27 April, UNHCR launched a pilot project in Biringi refugee settlement, Ituri Province, involving 18 South Sudanese refugees and locals in the production of masks for the prevention of COVID-19. The aim is to produce an initial 5,000 masks, to be distributed to medical staff and communities, and to later turn this project into an income-generating activity.

Operational context

The confinement of Kinshasa’s Gombe commune, in place since 6 April, has been partially relaxed, while other COVID-19-hit communes have in turn been put under lockdown. On 24 April, a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the city of Lubumbashi, making Haut-Katanga the sixth province to be affected, alongside Kinshasa, North Kivu, South Kivu, Ituri, Kwilu, and Kongo Central. The security situation in Djugu and Mahagi territories (Ituri Province) is still affecting humanitarian access to displaced persons, and thus the COVID-19 response. The ongoing conflict also causes continued displacement towards Bunia, where displaced people are staying in inadequate sanitary conditions as infrastructures in displacement sites are overwhelmed. Major floods hit the town of Uvira (South Kivu Province) on 16 and 17 April, leaving tens of thousands with little access to sanitation and hygiene.