DR Congo + 3 more
Democratic Republic of the Congo: UNHCR Update on COVID-19 Response (29 May 2020)
Attachments
Main highlights
As of 28 May, there were 2,832 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the DRC, with 69 reported deaths. No case has been detected amongst UNHCR’s persons of concern in the DRC so far. There was a resurgence of Ebola with seven new reported cases from 10 to 27 April, of whom four have died. No new cases have been reported since 27 April, and the countdown to declare the epidemic over has restarted. As of 26 May, there were a total of 3,463 cases of Ebola in the DRC.
As of 17 May, UNHCR had installed 2,122 handwashing stations across DRC (including 61 donated to authorities and 288 to health structures), over 65,000 soaps have been distributed, and 1,599 community infrastructures have been disinfected (dormitories, community structures, etc.).
In response to heightened risks of sexual and gender-based violence due to COVID-19 related movement restrictions,
UNHCR is reinforcing awareness-raising on prevention, amongst Burundian and Central African refugees.