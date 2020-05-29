Democratic Republic of the Congo: UNHCR Update on COVID-19 Response (29 May 2020)

As of 28 May, there were 2,832 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the DRC, with 69 reported deaths. No case has been detected amongst UNHCR’s persons of concern in the DRC so far. There was a resurgence of Ebola with seven new reported cases from 10 to 27 April, of whom four have died. No new cases have been reported since 27 April, and the countdown to declare the epidemic over has restarted. As of 26 May, there were a total of 3,463 cases of Ebola in the DRC.