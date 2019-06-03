Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Regional Update (April 2019)

As of 30 April 2019, 849,662 Congolese refugees are being hosted in African countries. From 1 January to 30 April 2019 alone, some 32,570 Congolese fled to neighboring countries, with a significant increase in refugee flows to Uganda.

UNHCR together with 56 humanitarian and development partners launched the 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan (RRRP) on 11 December 2018 for US$743 million to help respond to the needs of Congolese refugees in Africa.

FUNDING

USD 743 million

Interagency RRRP requirements for 2019

Regional Highlights and Operational Context

UNHCR photographer’s essay on Congolese women refugees won prestigious award. Humanitarian photographer Giles Duley won a prestigious Amnesty International Media Award for his powerful series depicting the plight and resilience of Congolese female refugees in Angola at the annual ceremony in London on Wednesday, 3 April 2019. His powerful photo essay, “We Are Here Because We Are Strong”, was commissioned by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and published in Humanity magazine.

Duley’s black-and-white portraits are stark, capturing the pain of the women’s ordeal, as well as the inner reserves that they somehow found. They serve as a reminder of the appalling sexual abuse of women in conflicts around the world. In a UNHCR settlement in Lóvua, where the photos were taken, 75 per cent of the Congolese refugees are women and children.