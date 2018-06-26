Democratic Republic of the Congo: UNHCR RD Congo Factsheet, 31 May 2018

534,108 refugees in DRC.

99.3% of refugees in DRC live in rural areas.

772,052 DRC refugees in Africa.

Working with Partners

- Together with the DRC Government, through the National Commission for Refugees (CNR), UNHCR ensures international protection and delivery of multi-sectorial assistance to persons of concern. UNHCR closely collaborate with other UN Agencies and other humanitarian actors for a coordinated and effective response. UNHCR works with 16 implementing partners (ACTION AID, ACTED, ADES, ADSSE, AIDES, AIRD, ADRA, COOPI, CNR, DRC, INTERSOS Italy, NRC, SAVE CONGO, TSF, WAR CHILD Netherlands and WAR CHILD United Kingdom) and numerous operational partners.

- UNHCR leads the Protection Cluster, which coordinate the protection actors in their support of IDPs and other vulnerable. UNHCR co-leads the Protection and Prevention component of the National Strategy on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in DRC. UNHCR leads also the Shelter Working Group within the Shelter/NFI Cluster, as well as the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Working Group in North Kivu (jointly with IOM).