Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, October 2021

Highlights

▪ UNHCR and partners facilitated the voluntary repatriation of 391 Burundian and Rwandan refugees to their country of origin.

▪ On 22 October, UNHCR relaunched the voluntary repatriation of CAR refugees in the DRC. 768 CAR refugees were repatriated from Mole camp (South Ubangi) to Bangui as of 31 st October.

▪ UNHCR and the CNR officially launched the biometric enrollment of vulnerable people in Tshikapa, Kasai Province.

▪ UNHCR distributed core relief items to 12,560 CAR refugees and vulnerable host community members in Nzakara and Limasa, North Ubangi.