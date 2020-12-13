Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, October 2020

Highlights

▪ A verification exercise targeting almost 19,000 refugees from the Central African Republic was completed in Nord Ubangi Province.

▪ UNHCR launched the construction of 1,000 additional emergency shelters at Kigonze displacement site in Bunia, Ituri Province.

▪ Cash for shelter assistance was provided to 1,300 displaced, returnees and host community households in the Kasai region.

▪ Nearly 1,000 internally displaced households received core relief items in Ituri Province.

▪ 601 Burundian refugees were voluntarily repatriated to Burundi.