Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, November 2021

Highlights

▪ UNHCR and partners facilitated the voluntary repatriation of 435 Burundian and Rwandan refugees to their country of origin.

▪ Between 15 and 20 November, UNHCR and the DRC government facilitated the voluntary repatriation of 568 CAR refugees from Inke camp North Ubangi Province by UNHAS flight.

▪ UNHCR and partner AIDES distributed core relief items to 7,851 displaced people and vulnerable host community members in Fizi Territory, South Kivu Province.

▪ In November, 488 displaced households and host community members received core relief item kits in Lubero Territory, North Kivu Province