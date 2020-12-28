Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, November 2020

Highlights

▪ Over 43,000 forcibly displaced, returnees and host community members received cash assistance in the Greater Kasai region.

▪ 18,000 displaced persons received shelter support in North and South Kivu.

▪ UNHCR distributed essential household items to 2,852 internally displaced and host community families affected by floods and ongoing violence in North Kivu Province.

▪ UNHCR assisted over 1,000 refugees from the Central African Republic who have made an informed choice to voluntarily return to their home country.