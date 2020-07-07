Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, May 2020

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR DRC is producing a condensed monthly Operational Update. Specific information about UNHCR’s response to COVID-19 in DRC can be found here.

PROTECTION

■ UNHCR and its partner the National Commission for Refugees (CNR) registered over 600 new births amongst refugee from the Central African Republic (CAR) at the Inke, Boyabu and Mole camps in Nord and Sud Ubangi provinces. These registrations will facilitate protection and life-saving assistance to refugee children and families. Since January 2020, a total of 831 births have been registered in the four camps hosting refugees from CAR in Nord and Sud Ubangi provinces. About 171,515 refugees from CAR already live in three provinces of the DRC as of April 2020 both in camps and among the host community.

■ In May, UNHCR provided health and protection assistance to six unaccompanied South Sudanese refugee children and their host families in Lubumbashi, Haut Katanga Province. The children are in the meantime waiting to be reunited with their families at the Lusenda camp in South Kivu Province, when COVID-19 related restrictions are eased.

■ In Lusenda camp, South Kivu Province, UNHCR and AIDES distributed dignity kits comprising sanitary pads and basic hygiene materials to 7240 Burundian refugee women and girls. The kits will improve the overall health of women, self-esteem and absenteeism among young girls who often skip school and vocational activities due to menstrual hygiene challenges.

■ In May, several people were forced to flee their communities, following an incursion by the South Sudanese army in Karagba, 35km from Ingbokolo in Aru territory, Ituri Province. The army reportedly burnt down houses, looted shops and pharmacies.

■ Heavy rains and related flooding continued to affect nearly 150,000 individuals, including internally displaced persons and refugees, in Uvira and Fizi territories (South Kivu Province). Many have lost their homes and are staying in temporary sites with little social distancing, health or sanitation facilities. The rains also damaged Burundian refugees’ shelters in Lusenda camp and Mulongwe settlement.

SHELTER AND CORE RELIEF ITEMS (CRIs)

■ On May 21, UNHCR and partners distributed core relief items to 382 South Sudanese refugees (136 households) newly relocated from Meri settlement to the new Bele settlement, both in Haut Uele province. Among the items were 338 sleeping mats, 338 blankets, 85 kg of soap, 151 plastic buckets, 151 kitchen sets and an equal number of jerrycans. 60 other South Sudanese refugees (17 households) also received WFP food assistance from AJEDEC, a UNHCR implementing partner. The food items included 720kg of corn flour, 216 kg of peas and oil.

■ UNHCR and its partner ADSSE distributed second-hand clothes to 2,139 South Sudanese refugees (664 households) in Kaka settlement and in Dungu, Haut Uele Province. The clothing items from private Japanese donor UNIQLO provide a sense of dignity for most of these refugees who fled their homes with nothing and are living in precarious conditions.

■ In May, 301 households of Burundian refugees in Mulongwe Settlement, South Kivu province, received shelter kits and conditional mobile money cash grants for shelter and latrine construction from UNHCR and its implementing partner AIRD.

■ In Nord Ubangi Province, UNHCR partner AIRD supported refugees from CAR through Cash Based Interventions, in building 43 transitional shelters to improve living conditions in Bili refugee camp. A total of 80 transitional shelters are planned for this year in Bili, to improve shelter conditions for the most vulnerable CAR refugee households. Bili camp is home to some 10,000 refugees from CAR.

LIVELIHOODS AND FOOD SECURITY

■ In Biringi settlement, Ituri Province, a fishing project for South Sudanese refugees and host communities yielded 410 kg of fish. The May harvest from four ponds was sold to the local market to increase household incomes. The fish farming project, run by 16 beneficiaries with the support of UNHCR and implementing partner ADSSE since 2018, promotes self-reliance and peaceful coexistence amongst South Sudanese refugees and their hosts.

■ In Bondo, Bas Uele Province, machetes, hoes, tarpaulin, breeders and fishing implements were distributed to six associations of refugee from CAR and host community farmers, as well as to fishermen by Terre Sans Frontières, a UNHCR implementing partner. This assistance promotes food security, self-reliance and strengthens ties between refugees and local populations. Bondo is one of several refugee-hosting sites in Bas Uele Province, a province that currently offers refuge to over 40 thousand registered refugees from CAR.

WATER, SANITATION AND HYGIENE (WASH)

■ UNHCR and partner ACTED built 50 sanitary blocks, each comprising a latrine and washing room, for households of persons with specific needs at the Bili camp, Bosobolo Territory, Nord Ubangi Province. A total of 80 such blocks are planned by the end of the year through cash-based interventions and technical support to local technicians by ACTED. This assistance will address challenges often encountered by persons with specific needs in accessing sanitary facilities or sharing them with several other people.