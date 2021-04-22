Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, March 2021

Highlights

255 Rwandan refugees (104 households) were repatriated in safety and dignity to Rwanda this month

26,409 Congolese were forced to flee the attacks of non-state armed groups in the territory of Irumu (Ituri Province) in March, bringing the total number of people displaced in the area in 2021 to 44,625.

300 returnees with specific needs, mostly women and children, received core relief items in Kalemie, Tanganyika Province to improve their living conditions.

UNHCR distributed 20 bicycles to 10 “Village Committees for Peace” in Tanganyika Province to facilitate reporting of protection incidents.