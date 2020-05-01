Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, March 2020

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR DRC is producing a condensed monthly Operational Update. Specific information about UNHCR’s response to COVID-19 in DRC can be found here.

Refugees

PROTECTION

■ In March, 115 new South Sudanese refugees were registered in Bele and Biringi settlements (respectively in Haut-Uele and Ituri provinces). Meanwhile, 288 refugees were voluntarily repatriated to their countries of origin: 149 to the Central African Republic (CAR), 134 to Rwanda, and 5 to the Republic of Congo.

■ A total of 3,279 refugees from CAR have so far been voluntarily repatriated in an operation that started in November 2019 and was suspended in March amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Over 15,000 more refugees from CAR have expressed their wish to return.

■ A total of 499 Rwandan refugees were voluntarily repatriated so far in 2020, and almost 24,000 since 2017.

■ On 28 March, 20 South Sudanese refugees (11 households) were relocated from the Aru Transit Centre to Biringi refugee settlement, both in Ituri Province, where they can receive assistance. To prevent any spread of COVID-19, handwashing and temperature checks were mandatory at departure and arrival, while a 60-seater bus was used to transport the 20 individuals, ensuring social distancing.

■ Despite challenges related to COVID-19, UNHCR and partner Terre Sans Frontières continued protection monitoring activities among South Sudanese refugees. In March, nine cases of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) were recorded. All received psychosocial support, while the five cases of rape received medical assistance. Access to justice remains a gap.

SHELTER AND CORE RELIEF ITEMS (CRIs)

■ On 19 March, 155 newly arrived South Sudanese refugees (53 households) were relocated to the new Bele settlement, Haut-Uele Province, from the overcrowded Meri settlement. A total of 122 shelter construction kits were distributed to 110 households in Bele, for them to upgrade their transitional shelters.

■ In March, UNHCR began a soap distribution for 3,257 Burundian asylum seekers living in three overcrowded reception centers in South Kivu Province. The distribution is also planned in Lusenda camp and Mulongwe settlement, in line with the prevention of COVID-19.

■ UNHCR and partner ADSSE distributed clothes donated by UNIQLO to children aged 0 to 15 in 175 households in Zongo, a locality hosting refugees from CAR in Sud Ubangi Province.

■ UNHCR and partner ADSSE distributed sanitary pads to 101 girls of childbearing age at the school of Inke refugee camp, Nord Ubangi Province. Awareness-raising also encouraged girls not to skip school during their period, by boosting their self-esteem and showing them how to manage their period.

■ In the new Bele settlement, Haut-Uele Province, UNHCR distributed 770 mosquito nets to 841 South Sudanese refugee households in a door-to-door fashion, to prevent any spread of COVID-19. Two new ambulances were also made available in Biringi settlement (Ituri Province) and in the refugee-hosting locality of Dungu (Haut Uele Province).

LIVELIHOODS AND FOOD SECURITY

■ To contribute to refugees’ livelihoods, UNHCR’s partner ADRA allocated arable land to 440 Burundian refugee households in Mulongwe settlement, South Kivu Province. UNHCR also provided support to 36 members of embroidery groups in Mulongwe, and to 120 members of tailoring groups in Lusenda camp. The 120 persons also received awareness-raising on the management of income-generating activities.