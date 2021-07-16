Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, June 2021

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR DRC is producing a condensed monthly Operational Update. Specific information about UNHCR’s response to COVID-19 in DRC can be found here

Highlights

▪ UNHCR and the National Commission for Refugees (CNR) facilitated the voluntary repatriation of 1,065 Burundians refugees living in South Kivu and Haut Katanga Provinces.

▪ UNHCR finalised the registration of new Central African refugees arrived in DRC. A total of 73,645 individuals were biometrically registered in North Ubangi, South Ubangi and Bas Uele Provinces.

▪ 87 South Sudanese refugees were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ituri and Haut-Uélé Provinces

▪ UNHCR distributed core relief items to 734 households who have been affected by heavy rain and floods in Tanganyika Province.