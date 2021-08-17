Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, July 2021

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR DRC is producing a condensed monthly Operational Update. Specific information about UNHCR’s response to COVID-19 in DRC can be found here

Highlights

▪ UNHCR and the National Commission for Refugees (CNR), facilitated the voluntary repatriation of 984 Burundian and Rwandan refugees to their countries of origin.

▪ UNHCR distributed emergency shelter kits and core relief items to 400 households affected by a heavy rainfall in Kasai Province.

▪ UNHCR and partner ADSSE distributed core relief items to 13,870 Central African Refugees (3,603 households) in North Ubangi Province.

▪ UNHCR and partner TEDE provided agricultural tools and quality seeds to IDP and host community members in North Kivu Province, in order to promote peaceful coexistence among them.