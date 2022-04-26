Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, February - March 2022

Highlights

In February, UNHCR and partners facilitated the voluntary repatriation of 521 Burundian and Rwandan refugees to their country of origin.

During the month of March, over 3,600 birth certificates were delivered by UNHCR and its partners in Kasai and Haut Uele Provinces.

In February, 475 internally displaced people (IDPs) received cash for protection assistance in Shabunda and Walungo, South Kivu Province.

In the period under review, UNHCR's protection monitoring partner INTERSOS recorded over 6,600 protection incidents in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu Provinces.

Context & Security

During the months of February and March, the security situation in several parts of the country remained volatile, with the eastern Provinces of the DRC continuing to face intercommunal conflicts and armed group confrontations. The security situation in Ituri province continued to face targeted attacks, killings, kidnappings and house burnings committed in the territories of Irumu, Djugu, and Mambasa (Ituri province) by armed groups, despite ongoing military operations. This situation caused repeated population displacement and limited access to humanitarian aid. In North Kivu Province, the activities of an armed group claiming to be M-23 have caused the displacement of an estimated 46,000 people with over 10,000 who have crossed into Uganda. Despite the joint military operation between the Congolese Army (FARDC) and Ugandan Army (UPDF) in Beni territory (North Kivu), armed groups continued to commit violent attacks against the local populations, including sites hosting IDPs. At the same time, intercommunal conflicts in South Kivu displaced at least 10,000 people during February. Ongoing clashes continued in the Itombwe sector of Mwenga territory and Bibokoboko, where alliances between local and foreign armed groups are growing, resulting in increasing attacks against unarmed civilians.