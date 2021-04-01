DR Congo + 4 more

Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, February 2021

Highlights

  • 456 Burundians and 156 Rwandans refugees were voluntarily repatriated to their countries of origins from North Kivu and South Kivu Provinces.

  • UNHCR provided unconditional cash assistance to 719 internally displaced families in South Kivu Provinces.

  • Over 200 newly relocated South Sudanese refugees to Bele site, Haut Uele Province, benefited from emergency supplies and access to shelters.

