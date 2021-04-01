DR Congo + 4 more
Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, February 2021
Highlights
456 Burundians and 156 Rwandans refugees were voluntarily repatriated to their countries of origins from North Kivu and South Kivu Provinces.
UNHCR provided unconditional cash assistance to 719 internally displaced families in South Kivu Provinces.
Over 200 newly relocated South Sudanese refugees to Bele site, Haut Uele Province, benefited from emergency supplies and access to shelters.