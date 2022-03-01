Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, December 2021-January 2022

Highlights

▪ Between December and January, UNHCR and partners facilitated the voluntary repatriation of 467 Burundian and Rwandan refugees to their country of origin.

▪ In December, 298 Congolese refugees were repatriated in safety and dignity to Pweto, HautKatanga, from Luapula Province, Zambia.

▪ Between 17-19 January, in Kananga, Central Kasai Province, Ms. Liz Ahua UNHCR DRC Representative officially launched a programme to support vulnerable young women in Kasai,

▪ UNHCR's protection monitoring partner INTERSOS recorded 4,923 protection incidents in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu Provinces.

Context & Security

During the months of December and January, the security situation in several parts of the country remained volatile, with the eastern Provinces of the DRC continuing to face intercommunal conflicts and armed group confrontations. In North Kivu, confrontations between members of the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) and armed groups continued to uproot populations in Rutshuru territory, whilst clashes between rivaling armed groups in Lubero and Rutshuru territories have forced thousands of people to flee, causing human rights’ violations and hindering humanitarian access. In South Kivu, frequent armed clashes between opposing militias in the Highlands of Fizi and Itombwe led to growing insecurity, attacks against civilians and protection incidents. The deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Ituri has also seen increased attacks against IDP sites during the past months, including mass murder, looting of livestock and belongings, and destruction of shelters. At the same time, in the northern of DRC, armed groups continue to be active in border localities of the Central African Republic, leading to sporadic movements of people across the Ubangi River seeking refuge in northern DRC, with the exact figures of these influxes still under assessment by UNHCR.