Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, August 2021

Highlights

Completion of 1,522 emergency shelters in North Kivu province for 7,600 displaced persons.

UNHCR and partners facilitated the voluntary repatriation of 829 Burundian and Rwandan refugees to their country of origin.

UNHCR distributed mobile phones to over 1,000 refugee families in Haut Katanga Lualaba and Tanganyika provinces which will allow them to receive electronic payments.