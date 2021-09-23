DR Congo + 4 more

Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, August 2021

Highlights

  • Completion of 1,522 emergency shelters in North Kivu province for 7,600 displaced persons.

  • UNHCR and partners facilitated the voluntary repatriation of 829 Burundian and Rwandan refugees to their country of origin.

  • UNHCR distributed mobile phones to over 1,000 refugee families in Haut Katanga Lualaba and Tanganyika provinces which will allow them to receive electronic payments.

  • A new healthcare centre was built and equipped in Nganza, Kasai Central province.

