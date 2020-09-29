Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, August 2020

Refugees

PROTECTION

Although refugees receive assistance in camps, they remain often food insecure. Especially refugees from Burundi and South Sudan have a poor food security status and data shows that some 40 per cent of the Burundian and 80 per cent of the South Sudanese refugees were still food insecure despite the assistance they received. This may be worsened by the ration cuts, in addition to the fact that some refugees also spend their assistance on other essentials such as medical care.

The lack of formal documentation can pose significant problems, hindering a child’s chances of enrolling in school, accessing immunizations and other forms of healthcare, and even preventing them from travelling. At Meri site, Haut-Uele Province, 59 new births of South Sudanese refugees were registered at the civil status offices.

With the support of the Commission Nationale pour les Réfugiés (CNR) and partners, six Burundian refugee children who have been separated from their families were transported from Lubumbashi, Haut Katanga Province to Lusenda refugee camp in South Kivu Province to be reunited with their families.