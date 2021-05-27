DR Congo + 4 more
Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, April 2021
Attachments
Highlights
Over 75,000 persons (15,189 households) have reportedly fled their homes following clashes between Hutu and Tembo militias in Mubungu. Kalehe Territory, South Kivu Province.
822 Burundians refugees and 221 Rwandan refugees have been voluntarily repatriated to their countries of origin from North Kivu.
Two new sites were granted by the provincial authorities in Masisi territory (North Kivu) in April 2021 to accommodate thousands of families who have been displaced from Ituri province in recent months.
From 26 April to 3 May 2021, the Director of UNHCR Regional Bureau for Southern Africa visited the Aru Sub office in order to assess the achievements of UNHCR DRC and partners in support of South Sudanese refugees and host communities.