Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, April 2021

Highlights

Over 75,000 persons (15,189 households) have reportedly fled their homes following clashes between Hutu and Tembo militias in Mubungu. Kalehe Territory, South Kivu Province.

822 Burundians refugees and 221 Rwandan refugees have been voluntarily repatriated to their countries of origin from North Kivu.

Two new sites were granted by the provincial authorities in Masisi territory (North Kivu) in April 2021 to accommodate thousands of families who have been displaced from Ituri province in recent months.