Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 – 31 October 2019

The first organised convoy of voluntary repatriation of Congolese refugees from Angola left Lòvua settlement for DRC on 9 October. As of 31 October, 844 persons were voluntarily repatriated to DRC in three convoys to Tshikapa and Kamonia, Kasai Province. 4,127 Central African refugees confirmed their intention to voluntarily return to the Central African Republic (CAR) from Sud Ubangi Province. Among them, 3,444 wished to return immediately. UNHCR will start repatriations in November.

The construction of the new Bele settlement for South Sudanese refugees is ongoing in Haut Uele Province. As of 15 October, all 14 planned communal latrine blocks and shower blocks were completed, as well as 331 family latrines and shower blocks out of 500 planned.

Refugees

Burundian refugees

UNHCR and partners conducted Best Interest Assessments for 14 Burundian refugee children at risk, to establish links with tutors, the background of their separation, and to evaluate protection conditions in their current families. UNHCR and partners also conducted Best Interest Determination for 10 Burundian refugee children at risk, living in four families. The panel decided to keep the children in their current families, given their wishes and the favourable protection conditions.

Following the biometric registration of 1,199 Burundian asylum-seekers by UNHCR and partners in September, another 1,030 were registered in three Transit Centers (TCs) in South Kivu Province, pending their recognition as refugees by CNR. In addition, 300 asylum-seekers were transferred from Sange Assembly Point to Kavimvira TC, where they can receive assistance.

In response to the growing number of asylum-seekers in Transit Centers (TC) in South Kivu Province, six dormitories were rehabilitated in Mulongwe settlement and Mongemonge TC. This is to improve sleeping conditions in TCs, and to prepare for asylum seekers’ transfer to Mulongwe settlement once refugee status is granted. Five dormitories were also rehabilitated in Kavimvira TC in September.

In October, UNHCR identified 26 Burundian refugees (5 households) living in Kalemie, Tanganyika Province, who fled Burundi in 2015. UNHCR is assessing their protection needs.

In Lusenda camp and Mulongwe settlement, Burundian refugees and locals started farming fields for the season, as part of a self-reliance and peaceful coexistence project implemented by UNHCR’s partner ADRA. Some 50 chickens were also distributed. A total of 3,060 people are part of this project, which includes agriculture, fishing and breeding activities.

UNHCR’s partner AIDES distributed 536 solar lamps to Refugee Committees, unaccompanied children and their host families, and persons with specific needs in Lusenda camp and Mulongwe settlement.

Feasibility studies were launched to look into improving access to water for 165,000 persons in Lusenda camp, Mulongwe settlement, and among refugee-hosting local populations in Nundu and Fizi Health Zones. Access to water in Mulongwe settlement is at 15 liters/person/day, below the post-emergency standard of 20 liters, while access is at just 20 liters/person/day in Lusenda camp.