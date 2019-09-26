Democratic Republic of the Congo UNHCR Operational Update, 1 - 31 July 2019

UNHCR and partners are speeding up groundwork for the voluntary repatriation of 4,000 Central African refugees located in camps in Sud Ubangi Province, following a Tripartite Meeting held on 5 July between UNHCR and the governments of DRC and CAR.

From 23 to 25 July in Lóvua settlement (Angola), a first crossborder meeting took place between UNHCR’s DRC and Angola offices, to discuss the voluntary repatriation of DRC refugees from Angola.

In response to the arrival of some 4,300 displaced persons in Kasenyi, Ituri Province, UNHCR is building 600 emergency shelters and 40 community hangars through partner CARITAS. These structures will be able to host up to 5,400 IDPs, both older and more recent caseloads.

